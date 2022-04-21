Movie “Eduardo e Mônica” arrives on streaming platforms

posted on 4/21/2022 4:02 PM / updated on 4/21/2022 4:09 PM



On screen, the famous music couple is played by Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga – (credit: Globo Filmes/Disclosure)

the long Eduardo and Monica is available on streaming from this Thursday (21/4), a way to honor Brasilia’s 62nd birthday. René Sampaio’s film can be seen on TVOD digital platforms (Oi Play, NOW and Vivo Play), in addition to being available for rent on Looke, PibPlay, Apple TV+ and Google Play. The film can also be seen on SKY from the 28th of April.

Launched in January of this year, Eduardo and Monica is the film adaptation of the song by Legião Urbana that became a classic of Brazilian rock in the 1980s. On the tape, the couple is staged by Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga. The two interpret the story told in the song and filmed in Brasília.

In the first week of May, the film opens the 24th edition of Rencontres du Cinéma Sud-américain, in Marseille (France). The feature also went through other international festivals, such as Miami (USA) and Edmonton (Canada). In the latter, it took the award for Best Film. Eduardo and Monica It has been showing in Brazilian cinemas for 13 weeks.

Check out the trailer: