movies from today, 21, to sunday, 24

The cinemas of Fortaleza have three new movies in theaters. Check below the complete schedule – with premiere, time and price – from today, Thursday, April 21 (04/21), until Sunday, 24, of each cinema in the capital of Ceará, as in the Iguatemi and RioMar malls.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Detetives do Prédio Azul 3”

Severino finds a strange object amid the debris of a plane crash. Despite appearing to be a harmless relic, it is a “Locket of Uzur”, responsible for controlling and manipulating the magic of the world. When the gatekeeper places the artifact around his neck, it begins to transform into an evil figure. Therefore, Pippo, Bento and Sol will need to race against time to save the man and stop the plans of the witches Duvibora and Dunhoca.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jockey, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépoli RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Parangaba, UCI Kinoplex Shopping Iguatemi

movie time

1 pm (Shopping Parangaba)

1:15 pm (Shopping Iguatemi)

1:30 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

2:30 pm (North Shopping Jockey)

2:45 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

15:20 (Shopping Parangaba)

15:30 (RioMar Fortaleza, Shopping Iguatemi)

4 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

5 pm (North Shopping Jockey)

17:10 (RioMar Kennedy)

17:40 (Shopping Parangaba)

17:45 (Shopping Iguatemi)

6:30 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

7:30 pm (North Shopping Jockey, RioMar Kennedy)

20 hours (Shopping Parangaba, Shopping Iguatemi)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Lost City”

Author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her novels that have become popular with the public. The covers feature Alan, a model who personifies the main hero of the writer’s stories. During the promotion of a new book, she is kidnapped by a billionaire, and Alan will do anything to rescue her. Cast includes Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Parangaba, UCI Kinoplex Shopping Iguatemi

movie time

1:45 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

1:50 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

2:30pm (Shopping Parangaba)

14:45 (Shopping Iguatemi)

16:15 (North Shopping Jockey)

16:30 (RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy)

16:55 (Shopping Parangaba)

17:10 (Shopping Iguatemi)

7 pm (RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy)

7:20pm (Shopping Parangaba)

19:35 (Shoppin Iguatemi)

21:30 (North Shopping Jockey, RioMar Kennedy)

21:40 (RioMar Fortaleza)

21:45 (Shopping Parangaba)

22 hours (Shopping Iguatemi)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “The Same Part of a Man”

Renata lives with her husband and their teenage daughter in a secluded place in the countryside. Inserted in a patriarchal system, the two believe that fear of the outside is a common feeling. But they lose the only male reference they had and, thus, they decide to lock themselves at home. A stranger, however, enters the lives of the two and conflicting thoughts.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Dragon Cinema

movie time

20 hours (Dragon Cinema)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$8 for a half to R$16 for a full one.

