Moving average of cases completes a week below 20K

The moving average of covid-19 cases completed a week below 20 thousand. Today, the index stood at 14,146. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The moving average is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases -, of the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most reliable way to follow the advance or retreat of the pandemic.

Altogether, they were 28,775 new known cases of the disease this Wednesday (20). The country already accumulates 30,308,296 diagnoses.

The moving average of new known cases has been on a downward trend for 31 days (-33%), with all regions of the country following this scenario. Among the federation units, 21 registered a decrease, three showed stability and another three, an increase.

In the last 24 hours there were 204 deaths in Brazil. The moving average stood at 109.

Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and Roraima did not register deaths today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 662,470 lives have been lost as a result of the disease caused by the coronavirus in Brazil.

For 55 consecutive days, the moving average of deaths has shown a downward trend (-35%). Four of the five regions of the country follow the national scenario of reduction of the indicator: Midwest (-42%), Northeast (-19%), North (-21%) and Southeast (-20%). The South, on the other hand, has stability (-14%).

In addition, 20 states and the Federal District had a drop in the average number of deaths from covid. Three states registered stability and another three had an increase in registrations.

This calculation compares today’s moving average with that of 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (47%)

Minas Gerais: stability (-12%)

Rio de Janeiro: drop (-66%)

North region

Roraima: stability (-100%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Pernambuco: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-66%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-32%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-70%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-82%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-44%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-33%)

government data

In the last 24 hours, 263 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, as shown in the bulletin released today (20) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 662,414 deaths across the country.

According to the body’s numbers, there were 36,750 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today; The total number of infected has reached 30,311,969 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 29,340,802 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 308,753 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.