“Must be on level”

The attacking midfielder, one of the highest paid in the squad, has not been used by the Portuguese coach; shirt 7 was only on the bench in Timão’s debut in the Copa do Brasil

THE Corinthians went to Estádio do Café, in Londrina (PR), on the night of last Wednesday (20), and stayed in the tie in 1×1 with the Portuguese-RJin the first leg of the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup. With many changes in the team, Timão came out behind the scoreboard in the opening minutes and left everything the same, with Jô, still in the first half, but he didn’t have the strength to seek the turnaround.

For the match away from home, the Portuguese coach Victor Pereira made several exchanges, providing chances The reservations little used and also young promises of the base categories. Even in the absence of several holders, even from the reserve bench, the attacking midfielder Luan was not triggered and has already accumulated more than two months without entering the field.

“I don’t like Vítor Pereira’s behavior in this match, what he’s doing with Luan is unfair (…) Will he put Luan against Palmeiras or Boca Juniors? Will not. He should have given the opportunity today (yesterday, 20). I didn’t think it was cool“, criticized the former player and current commentator Walter Casagrande Juniorduring the transmission of Rede Globo.

In a press conference, the coach spoke about the situation of shirt 7. “Luna has a lot of time. He, with the team, had one training session, I think, at most two. Luan has to be at the level to be able to express the qualities he has. If not…“, began Vítor Pereira, who chose to use, for example, the young Wesley17 years old, who performed his debut as a professional.

“This week we were unlucky, some players with the flu. We had Gustavo with the flu, a series of players… And Gustavo arrived at a point in the game and asked to leave, he was dead. We needed a guy to do the running, and Wesley is explosive, he’s a good player. He is part of the future of this Club. Goes up. It’s a natural bet. He was a player we needed at that time“, he added.