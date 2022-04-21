Natalie Portman appears as the Almighty Thor in new movie poster

She’s coming with everything! The actress Natalie Portman shared yesterday (20) on his Instagram profile a new poster of “Thor: Love and Thunder“, in which she appears imposing as the Mighty Thorthe female version of the superhero from Marvel. “And you thought you were the one, Chris Hemsworth“, she wrote in the caption of the publication! Look:

Read more:

The new poster arrives just a few days after the marvel studios have revealed the film’s first art: the same poster as Natalie, but with Thor from Hemsworth highlighted. While on his poster we can read the message “the one and only“, on hers it is written “The first is not the only one” Look:

In “Thor: Love and Thunder“, we’ll see Jane FosterThor’s ex-girlfriend played by portmantake on the legendary hammer Mjolnir. How will the superhero react to this? The answer will only be found out in July, when the movie hits the big screen!

“Thor” effect: Natalie Portman on Twitter trending topics

The name of Natalie Portman entered us trending topics from Twitter last Monday (18/4). The reason? The release of the first teaser of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, in which the actress is responsible for one of the highlights. Natalie Portman is back to character Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend. The name Jane Fosteralso entered the trending topics.

Oscar winner, Natalie Portman interpreted Jane Foster in the first and second films of “Thor”, premiered in 2011 and 2013 by Marvel. In the third film in the franchise, “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), she did not act. So, just for that, her appearance in “Thor: Love and Thunder” It’s already a cause for fuss. It’s her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Read more:

Jane Foster, however, appears in style in the highly anticipated teaser. to the surprise of Thorshe inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor. See the moment of its appearance: