Natalie Portman appears powerful in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ poster

Powerful and stunning, Natalie Portman emerges as Thor by Jane Foster in a new poster for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The actress released the poster on Wednesday (20) on social media and joked in the caption: “And you thought you were the one and only”.

The news comes a few days after the release of the first teaser of the next film focused on the God of Thunder, with a lot of comedy, Armas e Rosas and the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the big surprise was precisely the first real glimpse of Portman as the Mighty Thor.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens in theaters on July 7. See Natalie Portman’s new poster as Thor from Jane Foster:

Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the character in a new film directed by Taika Waititi. In fact, the filmmaker had previously mentioned that the film was the craziest production he has ever made, being quite different from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

“I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lives. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever made,” the director told ComicBook.com. He added that “if you wrote all the elements of this movie, it wouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be done.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth and also features Tessa Thompson, Natali Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

