NATO wants to prolong war to weaken Russia, says Turkey

Some member countries of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) want to prolong the war in ukraine to weaken Russia, according to the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu denounced this Wednesday in an interview with the Turkish branch of CNN.

“There are some countries within NATO that want the war in Ukraine to continue. They think that if the war continues, Russia will be weakened. The situation in Ukraine matters little to them,” said the Turkish minister.

In the interview, Çavusoglu also lamented the limited success of Turkish mediation attempts so far, first bringing together Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the Turkish city of Antalya, and then hosting further talks. in Istanbul.





“We were hoping that something would come out of the meeting in Antalya. It was an important meeting for both sides. After the talks in Istanbul, our hope rose, but when the images of the massacre [na Ucrânia] arrived, they walked away from the Istanbul agreement. For now they are still negotiating,” Çavusoglu detailed.

The Turkish minister also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodmyr Zelensky “can meet at any time”.

“At the negotiating table, there has been talk of a meeting of leaders. If it happens, it could be in Istanbul or Antalya,” he pointed out.



