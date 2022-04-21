Natura (NTCO3) collapses 15% with an alleged ‘leakage’ of the balance sheet — and the numbers show a less than encouraging picture

The actions of Natura (NTCO3) faced strong volatility in the final stretch of this Wednesday’s trading session (20): they were already operating downwards, but plunged into the negative field from mid-afternoon onwards, closing down 15.30%, at R$ 21.42, and leading the Ibovespa losses. But in the end, what happened?

The selling wave in NTCO3 papers started from a rumor: the company’s quarterly balance sheet would have ‘leaked’, and the numbers would have displeased the financial agents who had access to the document. But, according to an investigation by the Your moneythe story is not quite like that.

“The RI [departamento de relações com investidores] of the company is talking to sell-side analysts to ‘align’ the expectations of the result”, said a stock manager of a São Paulo asset, on condition of anonymity – sell-side, in this case, is the term used in the market to identify the banks and analysis houses that release reports with investment recommendations.

Natura (NTCO3): Avon in the hot seat

And what would be this information that was passed on? In this case, the major concern comes from Avon Brasil — Natura would have signaled that this division will present a retraction of around 20% in net revenue; Avon’s activities in the rest of the world should also show negative rates, although less bad.

With regard to the Natura brand itself, the situation does not seem to be tragic: according to the calculation of Seu Dinheiro, the market was signaled that the Natura Brasil division should “grow slightly”, while Natura Latam will expand by 5% a 10%.

As for the projection of consolidated net revenue, Natura signaled a figure of just over R$ 8 billion, with an Ebitda margin close to 6% — here, there is an impact of operational deleveraging at The Body Shop and the weak margin at Avon.

In other words: Natura would be trying to ‘calibrate’ sell-side expectations, in order to prevent projections that are too far from reality from being passed on to the market, creating expectations that would be frustrated in the release of the balance sheet — the official numbers should be published in 5 of May.

“They want to avoid the catastrophe that was in the past result…”, said the manager, referring to the sharp drop in NTCO3 shares after Natura’s disappointing balance sheet in the fourth quarter of 2021 — at the time, the shares closed down by 9 .3%. “But they’re just anticipating catastrophe.”

When contacted, Natura did not respond to requests for clarification from Seu Dinheiro. If the company responds, we will update this text immediately.

Are the signs that bad?

Going straight to the point: yes, the numbers that were supposedly signaled by Natura (NTCO3) are well below what the market was projecting. Take the case of BTG, for example — so far, the bank estimated net revenue of R$9.7 billion between January and March, with an Ebitda margin of 8.9%.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Natura reported net revenue of R$11.6 billion, with an adjusted Ebitda Margin of 13.3%. It is true that the last months of the year are seasonally stronger for the company, which has a sales boost because of Christmas; still, the sequential slowdown draws attention.

Even in comparison with the first quarter of 2021, the figures supposedly provided by Natura show a very intense disadvantage: at the time, net revenue reached R$ 9.5 billion, with an Ebitda margin of 8.7%.