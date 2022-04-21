NBA: Embiid scores at the last second, Sixers open 3-0 against Toronto | nba

The Toronto Raptors struggled, dominated the 48 minutes, but Joel Embiid smiled last. The Philadelphia 76ers took 17 points clear and took Game 3, in Toronto, into overtime. In extra time, the star made the winning basket, from the perimeter, with less than a second on the clock. The score of 104-101 guarantees the Sixers a 3-0 lead in the series and the possibility of sweeping the Canadians on Saturday.

Embiid finished with 33 points, in addition to 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden collaborated with 19 points each for Philadelphia. Tobias Harris had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and could have decided the game in regular time, but he missed the last shot under the basket. On the other side, OG Anunoby had 26 points, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 and Precious Achiuwa added 20.

All-star Fred VanVleet didn’t get past 12 points, with 3 baskets in 13 attempts on the court, 2 of 10 from the perimeter. He had 9 assists, however. Another big name for the Raptors, Pascal Siakam collaborated with just 12 points in 6 of 16 on the court. Toronto will have to win four games in a row if it wants to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The team missed Scottie Barnes, rookie of the year, who injured his left ankle in the last period of the first game. The player has chances to return for the next duel. On the other hand, Matisse Thubylle did not play because he was not allowed to enter Canada. He admitted not having the full course of vaccination against covid, a requirement by the country’s rules.

Joel Embiid celebrates the winning basket — Photo: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports