Netflix loses over $50 billion in market value in just one session after disappointing data; analysts cut forecasts

The first drop in subscriber numbers in a decade was the biggest hit on Netflix’s Q1 2022 balance sheet. Since the numbers came out, shares in the trading platform streaming melted and closed down 35.12% at $226.19. Holders of the company’s BDRs (NFLX34) saw the share yield 23.47% at the same time, at R$20.97. With that, in just one session, the company lost more than US$ 50 billion in market value, more precisely US$ 54.387 billion, with the company going from a market value of US$ 154.876 billion the day before to US$ 100, 49 billion at the close of this date.

Netflix attributes its poor performance in the quarter to the suspension of the service in Russia, which resulted in the loss of 700,000 users. Had it not been for that, the platform would have obtained net adds of subscribers in the order of 500 thousand. Still, the number would come well below Netflix’s projections for 2022 — an addition of 2.5 million subscriptions.

“Netflix is ​​not a name we had in our recommended wallet, so top BDRs, precisely because we were concerned about slowing subscriber growth”, explains Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP. “Yesterday’s result confirmed those concerns.”

Analysts agree that at least three factors contribute to the subscription slowdown. First, the return of face-to-face activities, after a massive consumption of streaming during the period of restrictions and social distancing of the pandemic. The other is escalating inflation, which diminishes the purchasing power of potential subscribers, leaving “superfluous” items out of the budget. Finally, there is competition from and other platforms for streamingwhich forces Netflix to invest more in productions – costs that weigh on margins.

“Netflix has increased its spending on content, particularly on originals. To pay for this, it increased the prices of its service, while the company is exploring other growth options, such as adding video games to the platform”, says the analysis by Guilherme Zanin, strategist at Avenue.

The company raised the prices of its services and explained that the adjustments helped increase the company’s revenue. On the other hand, the more expensive charge caused 600,000 users to cancel their subscriptions in the United States and Canada.

Levante Ideia de Investimentos points out that, even so, the company managed to show an improvement in revenue per user in all regions in the period. “The company continues to be able to readjust prices well above inflation without ‘side effects’, since – according to its executives – the churn (cancellation rate) is not significantly altered with this movement”, he highlights. Operating margin (25.1%) and earnings per share ($3.53) came in better than expected.

However, Netflix “offered a gloomy forecast for the future”, as the XP analysis team described it, predicting it would lose 2 million subscribers despite the expected return of series. Even with this projection, the company intends to reach a margin of 20% in the year.

“We are beginning to notice that Netflix has become a mature company and shows some difficulty to grow in the market. And this ends up being reflected in their shares, generally trading at a more discount, as they have less potential for the long term”, says Zanin.

Credit Suisse assesses that Netflix is ​​a clear leader in the streamingbut believes that “many investors will demand greater clarity regarding new monetization strategies and strategies in adverstising before getting back into the role.” The bank has a neutral recommendation for the company’s stock and reduced the target price of the paper from US$ 450 to US$ 350, after the release of the results, practically in line with the closing of the session on Tuesday.

Netflix plans to charge a password-sharing fee, but Ohmresearch doesn’t think the plan to monetize 100 million users who use the platform as non-account holders will work. “The company may be able to take a few dollars more from new users, but we believe others will look at the new fee as a new price hike and end up canceling the subscription,” the review reads.

In addition, the company’s CEO Reed Hastings, said in a conference call of the results that he is considering launching a cheaper subscription plan, containing ads. In the United States, the plan premium from Netflix costs $19.99. Here in Brazil, the cheapest is R$ 25.90 per month. The intermediate plan costs R$ 39.90 and the premiumwith superior video quality, R$ 55.90.

“We do not believe that these plans [com anúncios publicitários] will be rolled out soon in the US, as we think this lower-priced offering should be introduced in emerging markets like India, where Netflix was a trump card for Amazon and Disney,” says an analysis by Ohmresearch. The house lowered its fair value outlook for the company’s stock from $305 to $280, or 20% below the stock’s closing price the day before.

