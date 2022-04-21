Netflix repeats Facebook feat and loses investors

THE Netflix it innovated the way of consuming content and shook the film market, but it also created a problem by instigating industry giants to follow the same path to survive the advancement of streaming. The platform is now seeing its user base shrink, losing subscribers for the first time in more than ten years.

Streaming lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year, causing its shares to plummet more than 35% and resulting in a loss of $50 billion in market value. A similar situation happened with the Goal in February, when the company Mark Zuckerbergwhich brings together the social networks Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, registered a drop in the number of users, generating a collapse in its shares and market value.

Netflix pointed to several headwinds for this loss, such as increased competition and the lifting of restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. during the lockdowns, video services benefited from the increased demand for digital entertainment. According to Netflix, the Eastern European war also had a significant impact on the outcome. Netflix has temporarily ceased its activities on Russiacontributing to the loss of users.

The result disappointed the market, but the company’s signs of continuing with losses in the next quarter frustrates even more and already scares away important investors. the manager Pershing Squarefrom billionaire Bill Ackman, zeroed its stake in the company. The manager owned 3.1 million shares of Netflix. In a letter to investors, Ackman says she has decided to sell the shares and avoid taking a big loss in the process, rather than stick with a company she has lost confidence in predicting its future. Pershing Square lost about 435 million dollars with the fall of Netflix shares on Wednesday, 20. “What frustrates investors again is the forecast given by the company for the second quarter. Netflix expects a loss of 2 million subscribers in the next quarter as it continues to raise prices in some markets. The market estimated an addition of 1.1 million new paying customers to the company’s base”, says Cesar Crivelli, analyst at Nord Research.

Netflix has about 222 million, but since the fourth quarter of last year it has been signaling that it has stalled in growing its user base. “In fact, the prospect of losing subscribers is a bucket of cold water, but the moment we live in is quite challenging, especially with regard to inflation and the real income of consumers,” says Crivelli.