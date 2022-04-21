Netflix: The reasons behind the first drop in subscribers in 10 years | Technology

It was an unusual start to the year for Netflix.

The streaming giant lost around 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022, facing intense competition from rivals.

It is the first time in a decade that the number of users has decreased.

For that reason, the company said it will work to curb the sharing of passwords to resume its growth.

Netflix has also been affected by price increases in some markets and its withdrawal from Russia in response to the conflict with Ukraine.

And the loss of subscribers may not end there. The platform also warned its shareholders about the likelihood of another 2 million users disbanding. the next three months through July.

After the news, the company’s shares fell 25%, resulting in a loss of $30 billion in market value.

“Our earnings growth has slowed considerably,” Netflix informed shareholders on Tuesday (4/19) after publishing its first-quarter results.

“Our relatively high penetration of homes — including a large number of them sharing accounts — combined with competition is creating headwinds to our earnings growth,” the company added.

Action against password sharing

Netflix estimates that over 100 million households are breaking their rules by sharing passwords.

Company boss Reed Hastings has said in the past that this practice is “something you have to learn to live with”, adding that much of it is “legitimate” among family members.

The company also assured that this may have helped its growth by bringing in more users.

However, on Tuesday, Hastings changed his tune and now claims that password sharing was making it harder to capture new subscribers in some markets.

Measures to prevent this practice have been tested in regions such as Latin America and can now be extended to other countries, charging more for those who break the rules.

“When we were growing fast, that wasn’t a priority (account sharing). Now we’re working hard on it,” Hastings tells shareholders.

Lucas Shaw, who writes the Screentime newsletter for financial news agency Bloomberg, told the BBC that password sharing had been a problem for Netflix “for a long time” but was by no means its biggest challenge.

“It looks like the company is trying to identify an area of ​​potential growth,” Shaw told the BBC’s Today radio show.

“In the past, they have tried to combat password sharing and have not been successful,” he added.

The last time Netflix had a “negative balance” of subscribers in a quarter was in October 2011.

Despite this, the company remains the world leader in streaming services. It has over 220 million subscribersbut the high number of new users during the pandemic “blurred the prospects” of its growth.

Analysts explain that consumers are reducing their subscriptions to save money and because they feel overwhelmed by the volume of content available.

Netflix also faces intense competition from services like Amazon, Apple or Disney, which have invested heavily in their online streaming services.

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said the loss of subscribers was a “reality check” for Netflix, which is trying to balance user retention with profit growth.

“While Netflix and other services have been instrumental during lockdowns, users are now having second thoughts due to changing habits,” Pescatore said.

North America, in particular, “is now awash with a lot of services looking for a few dollars,” he added.

Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia because of the war with Ukraine cost 700,000 subscribersrevealed the company.

Another 600,000 people canceled their services in the United States and Canada after a price increase.

The company has raised prices for all of its plans in the US, with a basic plan increasing from $9 to $10 a month and a standard from $14 to $15.50.

According to Netflix, the subscription growth was “in line with expectations” and, despite the cancellations, would end up generating more money.

Revenues increased nearly 10% from the first quarter of 2021 to $7.87 billion.

But compared to the same period, profit fell 6.4% to US$ 1.6 billion.

As it tries to grow, the company says it is focused on international markets and is also looking to bring publicity to its services.

Hasting said it was “pretty clear” that advertising services were working for Disney and HBO.

“These Netflix fans know that I’m against the complexity of advertising and that I’m a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much of a fan as I am of that, I’m even more of a fan of consumer choice,” he said. Hastings.

From the ‘path of roses’ to the unstable future

Analysis by James Clayton, North America Technology Reporter

Netflix, like many other tech companies, has had a boost during the pandemic.

People rushed to the streaming company and it seemed like nothing could go wrong.

But several factors combined are creating the toughest environment Netflix has faced in a decade.

First, the company can’t seem to find a way to stop users from sharing passwords, something they’ve been complaining about for years.

Increasing competition from rivals like Disney+ and Apple TV has also made the market extremely competitive, while Netflix has increased the price of its subscription.

The company blames its decision to leave Russia for its negative global growth, and that is technically true.

But Netflix also expects to lose more subscribers in the next quarter, so it’s not just about Russia.