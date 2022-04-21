Neto criticizes the team selected by Vtor Pereira and suggests that youngsters be loaned

This Wednesday, Corinthians drew 1-1 with Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in a duel valid for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Vítor Pereira chose to start the game with an alternative team, with many youngsters in the starting lineup. The former number 10 shirt of the alvinegro club, Neto, criticized the coach’s choices and was tough when analyzing the team’s performance in the match.

“If Corinthians depends on this team you selected, this kids you put in, they won’t win anything. You were supposed to have lost the game yesterday (Wednesday). The draw result was good for you, because the second half was a shame”, declared the presenter during the program Ball Ownersgives Bandeirantes Network, this Thursday.

Vítor Pereira promoted many changes in the starting lineup in the game played in Londrina, Paraná. Players who were not being used much gained opportunities among the starting 11 like Ivan, Xavier, Roni and Bruno Melo. In addition, the coach promoted the debut of two youngsters from the base, Robert Renan and Wesley, who entered the field in the second half.

Neto was incisive when criticizing the performance of some youngsters coming from the base category in the match. According to him, some athletes recently promoted to the first team should be loaned out to gain more experience.

“All the players who entered need to be loaned to Guarani, Ponte Preta, Bahia, Coritiba, Athletico Paranaense, Fortaleza, Ceará, Mirassol. I do not want to know. These guys need to be borrowed. They’ll be on loan for a year, they’ll know how to play ball, they’ll learn to be a defender, they’ll learn how to score a goal. Adson needs to be borrowed too. Then, whoever serves after one year, stays in the professional”, fired the former Corinthians number 10 shirt.

The duel marked the return of two experienced athletes to the starting lineup. Fagner and Giuliano gained an opportunity among the starting 11. The right-back served a suspension in the 3-0 victory against Avaí, last Saturday, for the Brasileirão. The midfielder had not started a match between the holders since the elimination in the Paulista Championship, against São Paulo. Neto also criticized the athletes’ performance in the draw against Portuguesa.

“Giuliano, you’re going to play, you earn 600 ‘pau’ a month, you didn’t give a kick, with 25 thousand Corinthians fans. Fagner, you didn’t cross a ball. You couldn’t play. It doesn’t matter if you didn’t train tactically, it doesn’t matter if you didn’t have time to train. Sorry, football is often about individuality, it’s about technique. It’s like a doctor, who has the science, but if he doesn’t have something else, the patient leaves!”, said the former player.

Corinthians’ next opponent will be a rival. This Saturday, at 7 pm, Timão faces Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri, in a classic valid for the third round of the Brazilian Championship.

