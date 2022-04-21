Neto hits the hammer and loses the line with Mano Menezes at Inter

Commentator Neto criticized, during the program Os Donos da Bola, the hiring of coach Mano Menezes at Internacional. According to the former player, the coach is not good at environment and will take Colorado to the second division of the Brasileirão.

“Mano Menezes is going to take Internacional to the second division because he’s bad as hell, he’s been a bad environment for a long time,” said Neto.

In addition to the performance presented by the coach in recent works, the commentator also mentioned the achievements by Grêmio. Mano Menezes was punctuated by Neto as “a grêmio” who won several titles in the rival.

“A damned mask, a hell of a masked man and congratulations to Internacional who hired a grêmio. A guy who won titles and more titles there at Grêmio was hired by Internacional”, highlighted the former player.

Despite the problems cited by Neto, Colorado agreed to hire Mano Menezes. The commander arrives with the objective of solving the problems in the squad. Clube do Povo has been showing a lower-than-expected performance since the beginning of the season.

Mano Menezes’ first day at Inter

Mano Menezes was present at CT Parque Gigante this Wednesday (20). The commander reconnected with old friends, met the cast and gave his first press conference as the team’s coach.

The coach is still not working with the rest of the cast, but he took the opportunity to follow closely. The moment was important for Mano Menezes to personally meet the players, managers and other employees.

During the afternoon, the coach was officially presented as the coach of Internacional. He gave a press conference and talked about the projections for the position of coach at the club.

In the next few days, the coach should carry out the first activities with the Colorado squad. Mano Menezes’ debut is likely to be next Saturday (23), at 7pm, against Fluminense, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the third round of the Brasileirão.