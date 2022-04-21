New BMW 7 Series emerges expressive and technological

The New BMW 7 Series officially appears in Germany and is already causing a stir. The reason is its exterior look, very different from the traditional one, but highly technological in its construction.

Now, the 7 Series proposal is BMW’s first with an electric version being born at the same time as the combustion and hybrid options.

In the controversial look, the front has a huge double kidney grille with contours that follow the lines of the new set.

The optical assembly was separated, with LED daytime running lights mounted on Swarovski crystal lenses, the same in relation to the direction repeaters.

Below, in a rectangular set, the Laserlight LED headlamps present themselves as a tip of traditionalism in a futuristic set.

The bumper has a lower grille that serves well the BMW i7, the electric variant of the 7 Series, noting that it is now also sold in the BMW M760e xDrive hybrid version.

The BMW 760i xDrive is the petrol version and the BMW i7 xDrive60 the electric one. Top of the line, the model also has the already known long variant, which the Chinese will surely love…

With more rectilinear shapes in the windows, reminiscent of models from the 80’s and 90’s, the New 7 Series has a short rear and voluminous bumper, which is also strange, although the OLED lights are adequate.

Inside, sophistication is at a high level, with cluster-infotaiment on 12.3-inch and 14.9-inch displays, respectively, as well as the HUD.

The dashboard has an interactive finish in the central part, in addition to a completely revised console and no transmission lever.

The seats are armchairs with rigid backrests, with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, integrated with the wide headrests.

For those behind, a 31.3-inch screen with 8K resolution transforms the environment into an onboard movie theater, thus increasing the comfort of those who like to relax.

In the cabin, there is also a new human-machine interaction through an AI with dialogue between the parts.

Another level of comfort is the seat controls, including climate control and massage, as well as multimedia and climate control, performed by digital screens in the door armrests.

In terms of mechanics, the New 7 Series comes with a 48-volt micro-hybrid engine, as well as a plug-in and the electric i7, but the brand did not reveal details.

There will be two M models based on the 7 Series, namely the M760e xDrive of 571 horsepower and 81.1 kgfm, with another 40 horsepower in the electric motor, as well as the BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

The latter will have more than 600 horsepower and torque of more than 101.6 kgfm. It will be able to do from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds, with the data that BMW has at the current stage of development.

It will also have a hybrid diesel version and other conventional options in the coming years, until the law allows.

BMW 7 Series 2023 – Photo gallery