Nissin launches line of sweet instant noodles with beijinho and brigadeiro flavors – Metro World News Brasil

This Wednesday (20), Nissin published a video on its social networks announcing the new line of instant noodles products that should soon arrive on supermarket shelves. The brand will launch a line of sweet flavors, scheduled for next Tuesday (26). The news was made public on Tuesday (19).

The new instant noodle products will add the sweet flavors of kiss and chocolate. This will be the first time an instant noodle brand has implemented sweet flavors in its product line.

See more: Coca-Cola launches the “pixels” flavor in its soft drink line

The pasta preparation consists of the same way as the traditional one, being replaced only by the bed instead of the water. In four minutes it’s ready.

On its social networks, Nissin shared an animated video with two characters, Clélio and Tonho, discovering what the brand’s secret would be – that is, the new flavors. In caption, the post reads:

“Clélio and Tonho had to use all the skills of super spies to discover our best kept secret. But believe me, these are our new flavors. To find out how this story ends, don’t miss the latest episode of Secret Noodles.”

Impact on social networks

In social networks, the novelty of sweet flavors gave rise to talk. The digital influencer and streamer Casimiro made the following comment: “It has to be tested before any criticism”.

One internet user even joked about the situation: “Knowing that sweet noodles exist is making me stressed”. Another user commented, “I’d rather die than eat sweet noodles.”

knowing that sweet noodles exist is making me stressed — monothematic (@capinath) April 20, 2022

“This is so AWESOME that I was curious to try it. It’s an experience to tell in the future, like, ‘Remember when there was sweet noodles? I ate it, it was horrible,’” another user recorded.

Nissin’s product line generated strangeness in the public, but it left the curiosity about how the instant noodles will taste. On the official page of the brand, several followers register their desire to taste the macaroni.