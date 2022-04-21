“Not a good sign”; Renato charges Santos players, exposes Bustos’ team’s weakness and appeals for Sunday

Santos did not have a good match against coritiba, fluctuated a lot during the 90 minutes and lost by 1 x 0. On social networks, Peixão fans have been criticizing the players a lot and especially the choices made by coach Fabián Bustos. The team cannot have a sequence of good results and does not show much confidence on the field.

On the other hand, Alvinegro Praiano feels very harmed because of a penalty that would have been committed at Madson. The judge didn’t score anything. The anger is even greater because a maximum penalty was awarded to Coritiba himself last weekend, by the Brasileirão, and all the refereeing experts said it was not.

Renata Florencio, a great idol in the history of Peixão, demanded a change in attitude from the players of the Santos team. He recalled that João Paulo was Peixe’s best player once again and that’s not a good sign, as this proves to be the team’s weak point so far. Virtually all Santos fans on Twitter agreed with the former midfielder’s statement.

“The return of the Copa do Brasil is 12/05…the 1st half was way too short (a lot) João Paulo was the best of the game once again…it’s not a good sign but now it’s FOCUS on Sunday! Change of attitude has to be from the 1 min to the final min, with the support of the FAN to come out with the victory����”, he said.

The next commitment from Santos will be against América-MG, next Sunday (16), at Vila Belmiro. With four points in the tournament, the Santos team knows that it needs to score against teams that will not fight for the title, so as not to be squeezed in the sequence of the season.