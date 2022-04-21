Number of cases and deaths from covid-19 continues to fall in the Americas

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) released this Thursday (21) a note in which it highlights that, in general terms, the number of deaths and cases of covid-19 continues to fall on the American continent. According to PAHO, more than two-thirds of Latin Americans and Caribbeans have already received two doses of vaccines against the disease, and many countries in the region have some of the highest coverage rates in the world.

According to PAHO, 14 countries in the region have already reached the World Health Organization (WHO) goal of fully vaccinating 70% of their populations.

In the first three months of 2022, Nicaragua increased coverage by 18%. Peru and Colombia expanded vaccination by 12%, while Bolivia and Venezuela increased vaccination coverage by nearly 10%.

PAHO, however, adds that, in the last week, the disease has advanced in Canada, which has registered 11.2% more cases and 20% more hospitalizations.

According to the entity, “the increase in North America is caused by the subvariant of Ômicron, type BA.2”. In the assessment of PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, as borders reopened and tourism increased, cases also rose in some other Caribbean countries and territories, such as Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Saint Martin.

Carissa Etienne explains that the reduction in mortality rates and new infections “are proof that vaccines are working well” to protect people from hospitalizations and deaths caused by covid-19.

Reaffirming the safety and efficacy of vaccines against covid-19, she said it was necessary to expand coverage “even more” in the Americas.

However, the PAHO director added that, in some areas of the Caribbean, vaccination has slowed or stagnated. “Less than 30% of the population got their first dose in Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia,” she said.

“And across Latin America, Guatemala, Guyana and Paraguay still haven’t reached half of their populations,” he added.

*With information from UN News