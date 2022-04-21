Palmeiras have their worst Brazilian start since 2012 relegation

Palmeiras won a point in the 0-0 draw with Flamengo, at Maracanã, last Wednesday. Under normal circumstances, the result would be natural and could even be cheering, given a difficult opponent. The problem is that after three rounds of the championship and Verdão have only two points, their worst start to the Brasileirão since 2012, in relegation.

There are three matches for Alviverde so far with one defeat (Ceará) and two draws (Goiás and Flamengo). A very disappointing start for those who entered to compete for the title and have been facing the competition with maximum force, even saving players in the Copa Libertadores. So much so that the last time the club performed so poorly was before “reconstruction”.

It is true that in 2015, Palmeiras had also won only two points in the first three rounds of the Brasileirão, but in that edition there were two goals in favor and two goals conceded, with zero balance. In the current championship, Verdão conceded four goals and scored three times, that is, a negative balance, which makes the 2022 campaign worse than the 2015 one.

Therefore, it was necessary to look for a worse performance in the previous editions and it was only found in 2012, when Alviverde added only one point in three rounds, which happened in a draw with Portuguesa. At that time, the club was in 17th position, in the first position of the competition’s relegation zone. It is not too much to remember that in that edition Palmeiras ended up relegated to Serie B and could not recover.

Despite admitting that the situation is not good at the beginning of the championship, Zé Rafael believes that the team will recover throughout the rounds, especially in home matches, and puts the bad results on account of the wear acquired by the squad in recent weeks.

“It’s a concern, but it’s still not a state of alert. Of course, we always seek to win games, it didn’t have as good a start in the Brasileirão as we expected, but I believe it’s because of the heavy sequence we faced, we had a trip extremely exhausting for Venezuela, in which we took a few more days to recover, we didn’t play a good game in our debut and went for two draws away from home. but I’m sure our team will evolve again, it will seek victories at home and will grow a lot in the competition”, declared Verdão’s number 8.

Check out how many points Palmeiras had after three rounds of the Brasileirão:

2022 – 2 points (goal difference: -1)

2021 – 4 points

2020 – 3 points

2019 – 7 points

2018 – 5 points

2017 – 3 points

2016 – 6 points

2015 – 2 points (goal difference: 0)

2014 – 3 points

2013 – competed in Serie B

2012 – 1 point