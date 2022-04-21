Palmeiras pocket “heavy” for Fernando’s transfer to Red Bull Salzburg

The forward revealed in the youth categories of Verdão was at Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and recently transferred to the Austrian team.

One of the transfers that took place this week was the departure of the forward Fernando, 23, to Red Bull Salzburg, from Austria. Due to the war in Ukraine, FIFA released transfers of players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs outside the transfer window. Shakhtar Donetsk sold the player for 6 million euros (about R$30 million).

In 2018, the palm trees had sold Fernando to the Ukrainian team for €5.5 million (R$24 million at the time). Verdão owned 90% of the player’s economic rights, getting R$ 21 million in the negotiation. It was agreed that the São Paulo club would keep 10% of a future negotiation, in addition to a part of the surplus value and the amount referring to the solidarity mechanism.

According to reporter Felipe Zito, from the GE website, Palmeiras will keep R$ 3 million of the amount paid by Red Bull Salzburg to count on Fernando, in addition to a profit share and a percentage for being a training club. He is yet another player to leave Shakhtar Donetsk in the midst of the war, joining, for example, the steering wheel Maycon, who returned to Corinthians.

Fernando played for a few minutes as a Palmeiras player

It happened in the 3-0 victory over Ituano, in the last round of the group stage of the 2018 Paulista Championship, in which Palmeiras was runner-up, losing the final to Corinthians. Fernando came in for Papagaio in the 32nd minute of the second half and scored in the 35th minute.