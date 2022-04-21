Patient admitted to hospital for three months during ceremony organized by health team, in Ceará | Ceará

A patient hospitalized for three months won a wedding ceremony this Tuesday (19), organized by professionals from the Regional Hospital of Sertão Central (HRSC), in Quixeramobim, in the interior of Ceará. Francisco Antônio Alves de Abreu, 48, and Cristiane Silva Mendes, 36, participated in the ceremony together with family members and employees of the unit.

Francisco is in the Special Care Unit (UCE), in palliative care. After 17 years of living together, the union was made official by the parish priest, Father Anderson Clay, after the initiative of the unit’s employees, which is part of the Ceará Health Department (Sesa).

The idea for the marriage came about after the HRSC multidisciplinary team witnessed the affectionate request between patient and companion. Quickly, the marriage proposal mobilized the entire hospital to make the couple’s dream come true.

“It’s a dream of mine and his. It’s not in the church, no, but it’s here. The priest comes. The important thing is that there is the son of God and the blessing of the priest, and everyone is present. My family is not fully, but there are five people, my children and that is already an immense joy”, said the bride.

According to the patient Francisco Antônio, the idea of ​​getting married has been planned since the couple’s second child arrived. “We planned to get married and nothing had worked out. And now, thank God, everything is working out. I am very happy for her and for our children,” Francis said.

Nutritionist Lívia Taveira, who witnessed the moment, became a witness and godmother. “I am very excited. It’s like it’s my wedding day or someone in my family. Patients end up becoming that, part of our family, because we create very strong bonds”, highlighted the health professional.