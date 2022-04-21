Paulo Pezzolano’s old desire, Jajá wins praise in his debut for Cruzeiro: “There’s one against one” | cruise

Striker Jajá was Paulo Pezzolano’s old desire at Cruzeiro. It finally arrived and as soon as it was regularized, he already debuted as a starter on Tuesday night, against Remo. A performance that, despite the defeat in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, earned praise from the Uruguayan professor.

– We have a style of play in which the wingers need to be one-on-one, and he does. It’s his forte. He was decisive in the second half. We’re happy with him, because we’ve wanted him since we got here. It took, for everything, we had to wait the necessary time. But we are very happy that he is here.

Jajá stayed on the field until the 37th minute of the second half. He stood out, above all, in the individual plays, on the right side. So he suffered a penalty, which was wasted by João Paulo, just four minutes into the final stage.

– He has to keep improving his physique, because he couldn’t stand the 90 minutes. Normal. But it’s getting better, and we hope it will be as effective as it was today. Because he did very well in the second half – highlighted Pezzolano.

Wait for the other reinforcements

In addition to Jajá and defender Zé Ivaldo (who also made a good debut in Belém), Cruzeiro agreed with six other reinforcements for Série B and remaining stages of the Copa do Brasil after the end of the Campeonato Mineiro.

Rodolfo returned to start against Remo and scored his first goal with the club’s shirt. Goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita was an option on the bench. Neto Moura, on the other hand, cannot play for the team in the competition, as he has already participated for Mirassol, but he will be available again next Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Tombense, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

For the match, by the way, Pezzolano hopes to have at least two other reinforcements: forwards Leonardo Pais and Luvannor. The two have already been regularized and are released to play. Thus, the only one still awaiting the publication of the name in the IDB is Rafael Silva, who was working in China.

– We need them to get what we want fast. Intensity, playing in a high block, knowing when to duel one on one, when to rotate the ball. We have to do it faster with the players that have arrived. They will have the opportunity, because we need them as quickly as possible in shape, and on the pitch it’s the best way to get the physical and tactical shape we want.

