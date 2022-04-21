Pedrinho highlights Botafogo’s behavioral change: ‘Before I went to the field knowing I was going to suffer, not with Luís Castro. There’s an imposition game’

THE Botafogo has changed. That’s the conclusion after the 3-0 victory over Ceilândiathis Wednesday, for the first leg of the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup. to the commentator Pedrinhoin “Seleção SporTV”, the key is the Portuguese coach Luís Castro.

– Botafogo is fitting in, slowly. It is a process of behavioral and mental change. Botafogo suffered mentally in the matches for a few years, they went to the field knowing they would suffer. Not with Castro, there is a game of imposition, of offensive stimuli. Although most of the players didn’t go through the bad process, they got a better moment of reconstruction, Castro’s stimulus is a winner, of offensiveness, getting ahead, creating opportunities, playing in the opponent’s field. More than management, what is happening on the field is infecting the fans. What they’re seeing about the ball, information, what comes out of the bank, interviews with Castro, context, it’s all cool – highlighted Pedrinho.

The host André Rizek also celebrated the new phase of the club.

– How Botafogo is improving! Yesterday he caught a weak opponent, but he has some points to highlight. Botafogo fans, happy, 28 thousand people in Brasília, Tche Tche made debut, Kanu reached four goals in the season, Gustavo Sauer debuted with assistance and good performance, Victor Sá and erison started on the bench, Sá is smart, he made the move for the third goal. I saw him play for the first time here, it was the intelligence sector that disbursed R$ 12 million, I had a great impression of him – evaluated Rizek.

– Smart player, good player, agile, will give a good answer – added Pedrinho.

– After the defeat to Corinthians, the team evolved very quickly with the changes in the coach. And there are players coming, getting in shape, piazon still far from what it can deliver, yesterday two debuted… – completed Rizek.