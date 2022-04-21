Pedrinho praises Paulo Sousa at Flamengo and nudges Pedro’s ‘intensity’: “It wouldn’t change the game”

During a night full of games from the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (20) had a confrontation expected by many: Flamengo against Palmeiras. At Maracanã, which even had the presence of the coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite, the match ended in a goalless draw, but that was not why it was monotonous. Even in the sports programs, the press praised the intensity of the confrontation.

The game was valid for the 4th round of the Brazilian Championship, in advance, and the first meeting between both teams since the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, in November last year, when Palmeiras came out with the title. In addition to the recent rivalry between the two, the duel between Portuguese coaches, Paulo Sousa and Abel Ferreira, was also a subject, and the flamengo commander was praised.

During Grupo Globo’s “Seleção SporTV” program, former player Pedrinho commented on Paulo Sousa’s work and highlighted a fact that caught the attention of some exponents of the press: Flamengo only made a substitution within 90 minutes, when put Marino in place of Lazarus. For him, this is a point that shows the evolution of the red-black team’s tactical variations.

In addition, the former player commented on Pedro not having entered during the match and gave his opinion on the reason: “I think he (Paulo Sousa) didn’t put Pedro on precisely because of the intensity. Did he have someone on the bench to actually change something in the game? Pedro plays a lot, but the players were doing well on the field. There was no Vitinho and Bruno Henrique on the bench, it would not change the game”.