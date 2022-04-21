Pedrinho sees rapid progress in Botafogo with Luís Castro: ‘It has already raised the level of intensity and pressure on the ball’

With Luís Castro at the edge of the field, the Botafogo won the Ceará by 3 to 1 and the Ceilândia 3-0. To the commentator Pedrinhoin the “Troca de Passes”, from “SporTV”, it is already possible to see the evolution in the alvinegro team with the Portuguese coach.

– It has already raised the level of intensity, of pressure on the ball, it has an interesting methodology. It makes you learn to play without the ball. These are moves that players are still catching, organizing to automate, but you already see the pressure. Pressing the man with the ball is one of the most important things, he can recover the ball and be close to the goal – said Pedrinho.

the commentator Renata Mendonça also praised Botafogo’s performance.

– Botafogo played a very safe game. Luís Castro had said a lot that he wanted to see the team getting more with the ball in the attack and scoring more in the attack, we saw a little of that, he recovered several balls, created several opportunities. Gustavo Sauer was really good. The team produced to make at least those 3 to 0, a safe score. It was even more interesting than against Ceará, without comparing the qualities – evaluated Renata.

Commentators even talked about the premiere of Tche Tche and how he might fit into the team.

– He is a very technical player, he is not the fastest, he can deliver as a first or second midfielder. I’m thinking that the idea will be to let Luís Oyama of first midfielder, I like the Tchê Tchê of second man better, it gives a lot of quality to organize and dictate the rhythm – said Renata.

– If you put Oyama first, there will be a lot of quality to play. Tchê Tchê is technically a good myth, you need to increase the intensity and dynamics to play the second steering wheel – completed Pedrinho.