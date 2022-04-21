Pele is discharged after hospitalization in São Paulo; know details

After two days in São Paulo, Pelé was released from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday afternoon (21).

The King of Football had been hospitalized on Tuesday (19) to carry out a battery of monthly exams. He did not need care in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and remained in a room on the hospital premises. According to the ex-player’s staff, there are no concerns other than the treatment of cancer diagnosed in September 2021.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein this Thursday, April 21, 2022. The patient is in good and stable clinical condition”, informs the medical bulletin signed by Fabio Nasri (geriatrician and endocrinologist) , Rene Gansl, (oncologist) and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto (hospital director).

Pele’s hospitalization routine began at the end of August last year, when he underwent routine exams that identified the tumor in the right colon, in the region of the large intestine. He underwent surgery and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment – the procedure causes stains on the skin. In all, it was a month of hospitalization, with some transfers to the ICU due to respiratory instabilities, until discharge on September 30.

After that, Pele was hospitalized again to undergo chemotherapy sessions, with most of the treatment carried out in his own home. In January, he received the news that the cancer had spread to the intestine, liver and lung – the latter in an early stage.

In February this year, Pele needed to be hospitalized because of a urinary tract infection, a problem that was quickly resolved.

Pelé is 81 years old and the only player to have won three times in the world for the Brazilian national team, in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups. He scored 95 goals with Amarelinha, and FIFA recognizes 77 in 91 matches. With the Santos shirt, he scored 1091 goals in 1116 games, numbers that place him as the person who played the most and scored the most goals for the club according to the “Almanaque dos Craques”.