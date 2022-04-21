Technology

Perseverance probe captures dramatic video of never-before-seen Solar Eclipse on Mars; check registration – Metro World News Brasil

The US Space Agency’s (NASA) Perseverance Mars rover has captured dramatic images of Phobos, the potato-shaped moon of Mars, crossing the face of the Sun.

As detailed by NASA, these observations could help scientists better understand the moon’s orbit and how its gravity pulls on the Martian surface, shaping the Red Planet’s crust and mantle.

Captured with the Mastcam-Z camera on April 2, the eclipse lasted just over 40 seconds – much shorter than a typical solar eclipse involving Earth’s Moon.

The images are the latest in a long history of NASA spacecraft capturing solar eclipses on Mars.

But Perseverance, which landed in February 2021, has provided the most zoomed-in video of a solar eclipse from Phobos yet — and at the highest frame rate ever. I

The team noted that while Perseverance first uploads low-res thumbnails that offer a glimpse of images to come, it’s possible to be impressed by the full-resolution versions.

As detailed by NASA, the color also differentiates this version of a Phobos solar eclipse. Mastcam-Z has a sunscreen that acts like sunglasses to reduce light intensity.

Rover Perseverance Captures Dramatic Video of Never-Before-seen Solar Eclipse on Mars

As Phobos circles Mars, its gravity exerts small tidal forces on the interior of the Red Planet, slightly deforming rocks in the planet’s crust and mantle. These forces also slowly change Phobos’ orbit.

As a result, geophysicists can use these changes to better understand how flexible the interior of Mars is, revealing more about the materials within the crust and mantle.

Still according to the information, scientists already know that Phobos is doomed: the moon is approaching the Martian surface and is destined to collide with the planet in tens of millions of years.

