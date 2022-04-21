Peruvian Government Submits Chemical Castration Proposal for Child Rapists to Congress | World

The Peruvian Council of Ministers proposed this Wednesday (20) to Congress a bill that punishes rapists of minors with chemical castration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Justice, Félix Chero. The project will be sent to Congress on Thursday (21) to be analyzed, discussed and, if deemed relevant, approved, he said.

Chero explained that chemical castration will be imposed on those convicted of rape with sentences between 15 and 25 years.

Congress has already rejected a similar proposal.

The same initiative was presented to Congress in 2018 and was not approved in a second vote.

The president made this proposal after the kidnapping and rape of a three-year-old girl that shocked the country. Last week there were protest marches in Lima and other cities to demand justice for the three-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Castillo said on Saturday that the feasibility of castration must be included in the Penal Code and that congressional approval will be required for its legality, as has already been done in countries such as Russia, Poland, South Korea, Indonesia and Moldova, where it is already applied. , as well as in some American states.

Chemical castration is the administration of drugs that reduce libido and inhibit sexual desire. It is applied as a method of preventing sexual assault, and also as a punishment for those who commit crimes of this nature.

Sexual violence in Peru

According to the Ministry of Women, more than 21,000 minors have been victims of rape in the last four years. In 2021, 6,929 cases were recorded.

In Peru, rapists of children under 14 are sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the Ministry of Justice, as of January 2021, 9,674 people have been convicted of rape of minors.

“We estimate that in Peru there are between 700 and 800 cases of violation of the sexual freedom of minors a year,” said Minister Chero.