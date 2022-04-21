Population should seek quick medical care after suspected dengue, says CRM-PI

Photo: Arquivo/Cidadeverde.com

The Regional Council of Medicine of Piauí (CRM-PI) released this Wednesday (20) a note warning about the need to prevent and seek rapid medical care in case of suspected dengue.

Transmission occurs through the bite of the female Aedes Aegypti mosquito. The state faces an explosion of dengue cases. According to the State Department of Health of Piauí (Sesapi), about 80% of breeding sites are located inside homes, in places with standing water.

According to the CRM, the increase in cases is already affecting health units. “Hospitals and health posts in Teresina and other municipalities are increasingly crowded and to avoid lack of adequate care for everyone, we need to follow the instructions of health managers”, he said in a note.

According to the Regional Council of Medicine, data from the Municipal Health Foundation of Teresina, show that from January 2 to April 16 of this year, 2,031 cases of dengue were reported in Teresina and three deaths from the disease have been recorded this year.

Anyone who feels the symptoms of the disease should immediately seek a health unit, to prevent the situation from getting worse.

“The disease is considered serious, especially if it is not treated in time. The most common symptoms are: pain in the joints, body, head, nausea, fever above 39ºC and red spots on the body. The health agencies of the State and the capital Teresina warn that when experiencing symptoms of dengue or chikungunya, people should immediately seek medical attention. With proper treatment, the disease can be prevented from worsening.

