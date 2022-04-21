Population vaccinated with reinforcement against Covid reaches 40% in Brazil

THE Ministry of Health, the state health departments and the website Coronavirus Brasil, reported that 426,002,158 doses of vaccines were administered in Brazil, this Thursday, 21. In total, 177,111,000 Brazilians took the first dose, 157,892,883 received the second and 5,213,186 took the single dose. The rate of immunized with the third dose, the booster, reached 40% – there are 85,785,089 people vaccinated.

These results were achieved because, according to the ministry, more than 476 million doses were distributed to states throughout Brazil to immunize the population.

To elucidate the status of vaccination in each of the 26 states and the Federal District, LOOK produced a survey that demonstrates the number of doses available for each location according to the National Immunization Plan, the number of vaccinated and the percentage of immunized in relation to the population of each state. Table data is updated daily. The percentage of vaccinated refers to the total population.

Below, the vaccination numbers in Brazil: