Porto beats Sporting and will decide the Portuguese Cup against Tondela | portuguese football
Porto beat Sporting 1-0 this Thursday, at Estádio do Dragão, and qualified for the final of the Portuguese Cup. The team from the North of the country had already won the first leg of the semifinal, in Lisbon, by 2 to 1. The Spanish Toni Martínez scored the winning goal, in the 37th minute of the second half.
The Brazilian naturalized Portuguese Pepe in action for Porto in the victory over Sporting — Photo: Twitter/FC Porto
also leader of Portuguese Championship, nine points ahead of Sporting, Porto will decide the Portuguese Cup against Tondela, vice-lantern of the Primeira Liga. The final will be on May 22, at Estádio Nacional, in Oeiras.
In addition to the possibility of winning both titles, repeating the double of the 2019/20 season, Porto can achieve a historic campaign with two undefeated achievements. In the League Cup, the coach’s team has 100% success, having won the six matches until qualifying for the final.
A goalless draw would have been enough for Porto to go to the decision, but the crowd’s celebration was complete when Toni Martínez received a throw from Pepe and scored in the departure of goalkeeper Adán, in a bid with VAR review, which confirmed the legal position of the Spanish by seven centimeters. Martínez had joined the game just a minute earlier, replacing Edenílson.
In the Portuguese Championship, Porto leads with 82 points, against 73 for Sporting, with four games remaining. If they beat Braga away from home, next Monday, and Sporting do not defeat Boavista, also as a visitor, on the same day, Porto will guarantee the title in the next round.