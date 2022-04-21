Quina 5833: see the tens drawn today for the prize of R$ 700 thousand (20/4)

João PessoaApril 20, by Alessandra Martins – A Quina, is one of the biggest Lotteries each Cashier, with 6 draws per week, where the chances of winning the main prize are 1 in 24 million; the prize of today, is from BRL 700 thousand at Corner 5833. The tens drawn today are:

14-45-67-74-79

Players had until 7pm to bet on the Corner 5833in the online lotteries of Cashier, and in Lottery Houses, until 17:00. Check here for more details in the session lotteriesof Prime diary, where do you follow the Caixa Lottery Results.

Therefore, the prize was drawn, in the space of Cashier in Sao Paulo, after 20:00. The result was transmitted by TV network and also through Caixa’s digital channels, in YouTube and Facebook.

See, how easy it is, to make a simple bet, just choose 5 tens, which costs only R$ 2.0. Playing at Quina, besides being very easy, is cheap. However, you can still play with dozens more or invest in one Box Ball.

How to win at Quina?

Who wins at Quina? You win hitting 5, 4, 3 and 2 tens. Furthermore, bettors can compete with the same bet for more than one contest, with the stubborn.

In addition, at the end of each draw, the numbers drawn, the distribution of the prize, the amount collected and the accumulated are released. There are 6 weekly draws and there are still special draws at certain times of the year, such as Quina de Sao Joao.

See how the prize is distributed

The gross premium is the equivalent of 43% of the total collectedand 35% of the value is distributed among the bettors who hit the 5 tens, that is, those who take the maximum prize of the Quina.

In addition, to receive the award from the Quinawhich expires in 90 days, you can receive lottery houses, when the value does not exceed R$ 1,903.38. When the value is higher, you only receive in one Cash Agency.

In conclusion, to receive your award from Quinaat Cashier, it is very simple and all you need to do is have the original winning ticket, ID and CPF and present yourself directly to the manager. The process is simple and fast, in up to 5 working days the money will be in your account.

