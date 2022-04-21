Rebecca Romijn would accept to return to play Mystique in the MCU

Before Jennifer Lawrence transform Mystique into a heroine, the shapeshifter was played by Rebecca Romijnwho played the villain in the three original films of the X-Men released between 2000 and 2006. And with the rights to the mutant stories back in the hands of Marvelthe actress made herself available to Kevin Feige to return to blue skin in MCU.

To the comic bookRomijn stated that he did not know whether the producers of marvel studios would like to have her back, but reinforced that “would love to go back for sure. [X-Men] It’s a fantastic franchise to be a part of. I’ll love the cast until the day I die”.

Romijn is just the latest actress from the “classic” X-Men movies to say she would be returning to her mutant role in recent months. Shawn Ashmore stated that he would play the Iceman again “without hesitation”, Halle Berry said that he would “definitely” return to play the Storm and James McAvoy said to be “always open” to live Charles Xavier

At FOX, the franchise X-Men had 11 films, including spinoffs focused on Wolverine and Deadpool. The last feature of the mutants by the studio was New Mutants, launched in 2020 after several delays. After Disney’s purchase of FOX, the trend is for the MCU to release a new version of the characters. Until the moment, Ryan Reynolds is the only actor from the “Fox Era” to have his return confirmed by Marvel Studios.

