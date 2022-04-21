Red Bull consultant compares Verstappen to a ticking time bomb

It’s not just the fuel system. It’s not just the car bouncing against the asphalt. It’s not just fighting a Ferrari in its splendor and racing at home. At Imola, Red Bull is dealing with one more delicate issue: preventing Verstappen from exploding.

Consultant to the energy drink maker and eminence grise on the team, Helmut Marko compared the world champion to a “time bomb”. In an interview with ORF, Austrian TV, he revealed his fears about the Dutchman’s behavior if the bad results continue.

“He is calmer. After the retirement, he returned to the pits and we discussed the situation calmly. We knew about the problem since qualifying, so it was not something that came out of nowhere. He is an emotional and passionate driver, who likes to give his opinion, but it is much calmer than in the past,” said the former driver, describing what happened in Australia.

But this “calm”, Marko pointed out, has its limits. “The car’s set-up sometimes makes you lose confidence in maintaining aggression. As everyone can see, Checo is closer to him than before. If we don’t win again soon, he’s going to become a ticking time bomb.”

Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor, talks to Max Verstappen ahead of Australian GP Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull

Verstappen has retired from two of the season’s three grands prix so far, Bahrain and Australia, due to different fuel system problems. Worried, Red Bull ran: it says it has worked intensively with Honda engineers in recent days and found the root cause of the breakdowns.

“The problem was not in the engine itself, but in the fuel supply, which could not withstand the high pressures. And we believe that this has to do with the bumps on the asphalt”, Marko reported.

As the team still doesn’t have full control over the car’s movements, an evil that afflicts all teams on the grid to a greater or lesser degree, the solution was to try to increase the resistance of the fuel drivers for the engine.

There is yet another issue, touched upon by Marko in his interview with ORF, and which is directly related to Verstappen’s mood. The Dutchman is not 100% comfortable with the new car.

In an interview with another vehicle, the German website F1-Insider, he was more explicit: “The new cars have less downforce. That makes everything more difficult for Max. He still hasn’t found the right balance and that shakes his confidence. His aggressive style doesn’t suit these cars”.

Reducing downforce was one of the pillars of the F1 Technical Regulations for 2022, a revolution from previous years. Cars became less reliant on airfoils, a way to lessen turbulence and make overtaking easier.

To compensate for the smaller wings, F1 promoted the return of the ground effect: the floor gained prominence in the mission of “gluing” the cars to the ground. But there was a side problem: the bumps of the floor against the asphalt, which make the new models more nervous to drive.

Max Verstappen gives interview after withdrawing from Bahrain GP due to Red Bull car problem Image: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Whoever managed to get around the obstacle, did well. This is the case with Ferrari. Yes, your car still bounces, but much less than the competition’s. The result is in the World Cup tables: Leclerc leads among the drivers, and the team is in first place among the constructors.

Verstappen? He is only the sixth, months after winning the title.

Although it hasn’t exploded yet, the Dutchman has already made clear his displeasure with the situation.

In Bahrain, there was a moment when he said over the radio that the RB18 was “all shit”. In Australia, he called the abandonment “unacceptable” and declared that at the moment he has no reason to speak in defense of his title.

I wrote after Melbourne: “What will it be like from now on? Will Verstappen play with the team or against it? I’m curious about that.”

I’m not alone in this.