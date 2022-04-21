Revenue authorizes Serpro to sell personal data to third parties – Digital Convergence





Ana Paula Lobo* … 04/19/2022 … Digital Convergence

Serpro is officially authorized by the Federal Revenue Service to provide access to the data and information specified by third parties. The decision is in Ordinance 167 of the Federal Revenue, published this Tuesday, 04/19, in the Official Gazette of the Union. The ordinance also allows Serpro to charge for access to its databases from the companies with which it has made these commercial agreements. It would be the state-owned company’s way of remunerating itself for the service and for the costs of using the machine.

Among the data that can be passed on are many that are considered ‘sensitive’ and that have to be notified in case of leaks by hacker attacks, such as e-mail, telephone, CPF, physical person’s address or CNP, company regime and qualification of the person in charge of the company. The list of data that can be passed on is disclosed in the annex to ordinance 157.

According to the Capital Digital blog, the reaction was immediate. Deputy André Figueiredo (PDT/CE) has submitted a draft legislative decree to the Chamber, which aims to stop the effects of the Ministry of Economy Ordinances, especially those of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, which grant Serpro authorization to share data with third parties under allegation of execution of public policies.

The parliamentarian, to the blog Capital Capital, said that the ordinances propose the outsourcing of data of individuals and legal entities in the Federal Revenue databases, “exorbiting the power to regulate” of the Federal Government. “The terms of sharing personal information contained in the texts of the Ordinances lack transparency for the citizen”, highlights the deputy, who understands that the General Data Protection Law establishes a series of rules that should be observed by public bodies, before give data to the private sector to do the mining.

*With information from the Official Gazette of the Union and the Capital Digital Blog