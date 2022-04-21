Réver cites Turco’s confidence and comments on the long-term future at Atlético-MG: “I enjoy the day to day” | athletic-mg

Of Atlético-MG’s 20 games in 2022, in 13 the team went without conceding a goal. Against Brasiliense, coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed opted for the central defender formed by Réver and Igor Rabello. Another match with the goalkeeper unharmed. For the captain, it is a sign of the coach’s confidence in the work of the entire squad.

At 37, Réver is the most experienced player in the group. He has 11 titles for Galo and is currently the fourth defender option in a dynamic row of options. With Godín and Nathan on the bench, Alonso spared, he returned to the starting lineup.

– We show the strength of the group. Regardless of the team we will face, we will always try to do our best. I believe that the coach gives us confidence, and we will give back to him on the field – he said.

1 of 3 Réver has 11 titles won by Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Réver has 11 titles won by Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Réver signed a contract renewal with Atlético last year, and the new contract ends in December 2022. He is one of those who only have a contract until this season. Igor Rabello, Mariano, Diego Godín, Alonso (loan) are the others.

Renewing again is still not an agenda in the career of the captain who won 11 trophies for Atlético and is only behind former goalkeeper João Leite, greatest champion in the club’s history, at the moment.

– I’m thinking about the next game. Renewal… Future belongs to God. Live day to day, enjoy. That’s what will move me. Victory comes day after day. Who knows, up ahead, think of something.

“But there’s nothing set, it’s thinking about the next game, so that I can be giving that performance that everyone expects” (Réver)

This Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Independência, the Rooster returns to the field. Antonio Mohamed’s team receives Coritiba, in a game valid for the third round of the Brazilian Championship. Atlético-MG comes from triumphs against Internacional and Athletico-PR, in the first two games of the competition.

