Review | Killer Dogs (2005)

For having the name of Wes Craven stamped widely in the pieces of the publicity campaign here in Brazil, Killer Dogs It’s a film that promises, but doesn’t deliver what we expect. If looked at from the point of view of the filmmaker in the executive producer chair, we create expectations, however, the result is frustrating, but no less fun and functional as pure entertainment. At the time, Craven, usually a genius, was at a dim stage in his career. After panic 3less interesting performance in the Ghostface franchise, the director nailed it with Night flightsuspenseful style and very well developed, besides enchanting with one of the episodes of Paris I love you. Apart from these examples, the director would once again shine and demonstrate his talent in the last panic 4, 2011, the last film released before his death. If in the director’s position it was like that, imagine in the production? It was the case of Pulse and Killer Dogsnarratives with wasted potential by dramatic text and irregular execution.

Under the direction of Nicholas Masandrea, Killer Dogs is a film that mixes traces of ecological horror with a narrative of confinement to present us with the story written by the duo formed by Peter Wortmann and Robert Conte, material that yields 96 minutes of a lot of adrenaline and persecution involving humans and bloodthirsty dogs. In the plot, brothers John (Oliver Hudson) and Matt (Eric Lively) inherit a cabin from their uncle, located on an island ideal for tourist activities. They decide to leave for the place, accompanied by a diverse group, without waiting for something not pleasant to take them by storm: ferocious genetically modified dogs, part of a bizarre training experience that took place there some time ago. When the tourist couple Luke (Nick Boraine) and Jenny (Lisa-Marie Schneider) are attacked in the classic opening, we know that it will not be easy for young people to fight for survival in the face of this macabre and intense situation.

Completing the group: the strong and dynamic Nick (Michelle Rodriguez), Matt’s girlfriend and entrepreneur of some important actions for the battle against the maddened dogs; Sara (Taryn Manning), one of the first to become injured. Noah (Hill Harper), a stereotypical black character, something typical of horror films prior to Jordan Peele’s philosophical and politicized cinema (there are some previous exceptions, but no reflection here). Hosted in the initially pleasant house, they have to fight hard and face the consequences of a narrative that I guarantee, is not as optimistic as expected, an escape from the clichés that makes it less irregular than it could have been. A reign of horror and violence befalls them, in a plot that values ​​the tension when using real dogs, instead of bizarre CGI, something recurrent in the films of the segment. Without showing the threat in a concrete way in its opening, something in the standards of Spielberg’s cinematographer in Shark, Killer Dogs creates mystery in the preamble, to increase the exposure of your creatures further down the road. Again, for a movie of this style, the problem is the text.

Filmed amidst the scenographic space of Johnny Breedt’s efficient production design, the narrative counts on the sunny and intense cinematography of Giulio Biccari, also functional in his displacements through the tight spaces of the claustrophobic sets. The sound elements, it should be noted, are very important for the establishment of the atmosphere of tension proposed by Killer Dogs: Marcus Trumpp’s soundtrack and Jonathan Miller’s sound design, both suited to the film’s budget proposals. They are not works considered “masterpieces” of cinema, but they do their duty if they put us further into the tension “exhaled” by the story. The visual effects, supervised by Anton Voster’s team, also do their homework, leaving only the dialogue and character development below the standards required for a film of this type. In addition, emphasis on the external action scenes, definitely the best in the production.