Review | The Walking Dead – 11X16: Acts of God

SPOILERS of the episode and the series. Read here, reviews of all episodes of the series and, here, of all our material from The Walking Dead universe.

Considering the scenario left by the last two episodes, I didn’t expect anything qualitatively different from them for the second climax of the season this year. mid season finale. However, as I put it at the conclusion of my last text: “The Walking Dead has had the incredible ability to disappoint, even though there are those who already expect disappointment”. Well, without further ado, I say: Acts of God It’s a TRAGIC episode. Much more boring than I imagined it could be, and that gets even worse when we consider that there are only eight episodes left in the series.

ok that Acts of God does not exactly start with the fault of its own schematization. After all, it was in trust that the script simply chose not to immediately start the conflict between the Commonwealth and the Hilltop, from the moment Lance (Josh Hamilton) snaps his hat on Hershel Jr. (Kien Michael Spiller), is bullied by Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) and, by extension, the rest of the community. There, Hornsby was blatantly proven to blame the Hilltop for the events at Riverbend, and there, he had complete control of the situation and could resolve it exactly the way he seeks to resolve it during the episode: eliminating those responsible. I don’t even know if it would be worse or better if he invented some excuse that would at least justify why he retreated in front of soldiers so he could attack with them the same way, the next day. I’d rather believe it was simply “just because” than think the plan involving Leah (Lynn Collins) is that excuse.

Even because, it would make even less sense to use Leah as that weapon to get rid of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Hilltop people, without having to risk the lives of more of his men or tarnish his image within the community where he seeks to have power, and even so, going out with the soldiers, roaming around the community at night, trying to accomplish the same task he’d assigned Leah. Why the hell then did the script decide to involve her in that core? It doesn’t make any sense anymore, Hornsby, without even knowing the woman, calls her to carry out this arduous task as if she were more capable than his entire army (let’s remember the perrengue that the community went through with the group of 10 people like the Reapers Imagine to fight I don’t know how many soldiers?). Only if Hornsby had a magical deduction power to guess that Leah was already Maggie’s rival, but that would only make sense if he actually used her (without needing other soldiers accompanying her – detail: no armor) as a “woman bomb” to exterminate the Hilltop remnants.

And yes, it’s obvious that Lance doesn’t deduce that they were rivals before he met her, as it would be criminal for him to hit that deduction and not realize that the woman carried the weaponry he was looking for. In fact, anyway, how did he not notice? It makes more sense that he didn’t realize it than to simply ignore that fact, given that his hotshot Toby (Jason Butler Harner) would kill Riverbend entirely to retrieve this weaponry. Why didn’t he just kill her and then go hunt the people down like he ended up doing anyway? Maybe Hornsby wanted to manipulate her into killing herself with Maggie and eliminating both of them at once, but then he had to let them both break his dick, which, I reiterate, doesn’t happen. Also, when Hornsby finds Leah dead at the end, he’s frustrated, so it’s clear that he didn’t mean to see her dead either. There is no scene to intuit otherwise, just as there is no scene that really establishes the alliance’s motivations.

It doesn’t show Hornsby talking to Leah first, explaining his plan, saying that it’s Maggie (and why) he wants dead, so Leah can reveal their history to him, and thus be coherent to take a risky scheme as a favor to a stranger. Acts of God it simply deals with this and other narrative progressions in a more offensive arbitrariness than the season’s numerous time jumps had been. It’s unbelievable that they have the courage to try to create suspense around a corner of the soldiers on top of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), given that: 1) it no longer makes any sense for them to leave of the Hilltop knowing that Lance found out the truth, making himself easy targets completely for free; 2) at the moment of the action – extremely poorly filmed geographically – Daryl is calmly walking without protection in the middle of the shooting where only he and his companions land the shots. I mean, Aaron even gets a bullet in the shoulder and Father another one grazed, but that doesn’t change one iota of the accuracy of their aim. Detail: there is a frame of the Priest aiming at the gun with his BLIND eye!

I’m not one to fuss over these continuity details that are the most normal thing in the world to happen, but in this case, when it comes to a succession of some absurd convenience goods, you can’t ignore it. How can I ignore the fact that Leah, in her rage against Maggie, doesn’t shoot her instead of the poor extra, Marco (Gustavo Gomez), when the two of them, Elijah and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) get up after the Hilltop house explosion , thinking it was enough to kill all the soldiers who went there. “Wait”, what were they doing there anyway? On a suicide mission thinking they alone would take care of Hornsby’s forces? Thinking that Hornsby, the way he is, would be on the front lines to get rid of him soon (and the worst thing is that the incompetent was right there…)? “Oh, but Leah wanted to make Maggie suffer”. We ignore the fact that his family talk with the group of madmen that were the Reapers led by Pope (Ritchie Coster) was never convincing. Options were not lacking. She could shoot her leg or another corner that didn’t kill her already to make her weaker when a head-to-head clash occurred.

Okay, when this clash happens (really, the series wanted to implement a climate of terror for Leah approaching?), Leah wins anyway. However, instead of taking advantage, the character waits the next day for Maggie to wake up to let Maggie herself explain why Leah wants revenge on her, as if no one knows. An explanation that only comes out of Maggie’s mouth to promote a forced mirroring of Leah’s situation with what Maggie herself experienced with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) a short time ago. At least, at last she says she begins to forgive him for saving her son in The Rotten Core. Meanwhile, Leah gives up, Maggie easily frees herself from the knots that tied her to the chair and the two get into a melee fight again, in what could be the only good scene of the episode.

The violence of the scene is frank, bloody, but it resolves itself in the laziest way possible, with Daryl saving Maggie at the last minute before the knife goes into her chest. Not that I thought it was a good idea, for a character as weak as Leah to be responsible for killing a character of Maggie’s weight right there, but it was better that happen (or Maggie just manage to get around the situation on her own) than because “Daryl Ex Machina ” finishing it with such coldness. The full feeling of “why the hell didn’t he do that at the end of No Other Way?”. At the very least, to be consistent with how much time they spent trying to sell them as a couple, it was supposed to have shown him meaning after the act. If they had respect for the character, they would show him arriving at the scene before the confrontation, watching the fight from afar and being internal conflict until the time to pull the trigger.

But there’s nothing like that, that is, it seems that what was elaborated between the two during the Reapers arc was for nothing, and it was even more unjustifiable that Leah’s return again for a climax of the last season. And if I want to be more annoying with convenient continuity errors, where’s your great aim to hit Lance in that little end? Looks like he grazed his face on purpose. Acts of God more than a totally bogus and disjointed episode is also boastful enough to throw in a swarm of locusts (which don’t even participate geographically in the action scenes, which could be cool) as divine omen – as if the episode’s title wasn’t obvious, Negan still paraphrases an embarrassing “If that’s not an act of God, I don’t know what is…”– to no bullshit. In fact, an omen of the “Nazi” domination that the Commonwealth will apply with other communities, given the referential imagery of the flag scenes.

But calm down, Lance still didn’t have any control over the city above Pâmela (Laila Robins), how did he convince the governor that the right thing was to exterminate these communities? Just because some people there published that list of missing persons in a newspaper? What would one thing have to do with the other? Or is Lance doing this without Pamela knowing? How? And Carol (Melissa McBride) who was his ally, doesn’t know anything? Didn’t hear anything from Ezequiel (Khary Payton) who was with the little group of Max (Margot Bingham), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and company did before dropping the bomb? What will happen to all these characters in the Commonwealth if this domination has been signed by Pamela? Anyway, if I’m going to ask everything I want, the criticism doesn’t end anymore. And yes, I know some answers may appear in the next episodes, but it was necessary to give the least amount of context or notion before dropping one of these, which didn’t even miss that bum hook of No Other Way from Maggie vs. Daryl.

Well… if there’s one convenience to the coherent fate that this season provided, it was the resemblance of the Commonwealth (which never passed a few streets) to Woodbury and Lance to the Governor (David Morrissey). Acts of God it’s equivalent to Welcome To The Tombs, that dark and equally flawed finale of the third season, where the Governor with vast numerical advantage can’t do anything against the group of survivors and on top of that goes crazy and kills his own army and population. It took eight episodes to correct that catastrophe and deliver the climax that arc deserved in the fabulous Too Far Gone. Is there still time for this season to follow the same path? It’s never too late, but I find it very difficult. Unfortunately with my skepticism built by the history of the last season that it presented (which doesn’t come close to the development of the third), I tend to believe that after this debacle, not even God saves the end of The Walking Dead of a possible tragedy.

The Walking Dead – 11X16: Acts of God | USA, April 10, 2022

Principal: Catriona McKenzie

Road map: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

Cast: Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan,

Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Lynn Collins, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, Laila Robins, Angel Theory, Medina Senghore, Okea Eme-Akwari, Avianna Mynhier, Teo Rapp-Olsson, Gonzalo Menendez, Matt Bushell, Kien Michael Spille, Gustavo Gomez, John Gettier

Duration: 45 minutes