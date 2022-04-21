Robbie Amell turns 34: See 9 great productions with the actor

Photo 1 of 9 – Code 8 – Forsaken (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 9 – DUFF – You Know, Have or Are (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 9 – Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 9 – Just Imagine (Photo: Publicity) Photo 5 of 9 – The Hunters (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 9 – The Flash (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 9 – The Tomorrow People (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 9 – Upload – Virtual Reality (Photo: Publicity) Photo 9 of 9 – Desperados (Photo: Publicity)

On Thursday (21) actor Robbie Amell is completing 34 years of age and displays a beautiful career in the entertainment world. The artist is very charismatic, and also stands out for its beauty. In addition, he has played numerous characters that have won the hearts of the public.

The Hollywood heartthrob started working in front of the spotlight at an early age and really dedicated himself to getting all the visibility and recognition he dreamed of. Robbie has acted in major productions and is often involved in very relevant artistic projects. The actor is very versatile, and that makes him so sought after by the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate the new season of life of the movie and television star, we decided to separate a list of 9 important productions that Robbie Amell was part of the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

