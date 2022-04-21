Rodrygo changes position at Real and press extols: ‘He looks like Neymar’

Spain’s “As” sports newspaper praised Rodrygo after Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Osasuna. The portal highlighted the way the Brazilian striker behaved, this time playing on the left side, a position normally occupied by Vinícius Júnior.

Rodrygo stood out with good plays during the match, even generating a penalty in favor of the Merengues. The tabloid named Rodrygo as ‘a new player’ and said he had ‘à la Neymar’ performances not only against Osasuna, but also against Chelsea, in the Champions League, and against Sevilla, in the previous round of La Liga.

Playing on the right, the 21-year-old has not had the same prominence throughout the season. At times, he was considered by the Spanish press as an ‘offensively shy’ striker.

Originally, Rodrygo emerged in the youth ranks of Santos as a left winger with characteristics similar to Neymar. At Real Madrid, however, he had to adapt, due to the low performance of Gareth Bale on the right side and the rise of Vinícius Júnior, on the left.

Rayo, as he is known by the fans, has scored two goals, two assists and three penalties in the last four games since he took on his new role.

Rodrygo completes 100 games with Real Madrid shirt

The match against Osasuna not only brought praise to forward Rodrygo, but also a new milestone in his career. The Brazilian completed 100 games with the Real Madrid shirt.

Coming from Santos in August 2019, Rodrygo has 13 goals and 20 assists in almost three seasons for the Whites.

“100 matches! Not even in my wildest dreams would I have imagined this! I love you, Real Madrid”, said the player, in a post on social networks.