Ronaldo does not rule out reinforcements for Cruzeiro in July: “Seeing investment opportunities” | cruise

Cruzeiro has hired more than two teams of players for the season, eight in the last few weeks, aiming at the Serie B dispute. But the board keeps an eye on the market, and Ronaldo does not rule out new signings.

It is worth remembering that the transfer window has been closed since last Tuesday, opening again only in July. During this period, only free players on the market can be registered. This is the case, for example, of Luvannor and Leonardo Pais, registered this Monday, and Rafael Silva, who has not yet had a contract published with the IDB.

But Ronaldo has hinted that he is satisfied with the squad, indicating that new names should only arrive in the next window, in case the football department deems it necessary.

– We will be prepared, at least for a first moment, to see what we can improve during the year.

“In July, the window opens again, and we will have an idea of ​​what we will need at that moment. We continue to look at the market, seeing investment opportunities.”

So far, Cruzeiro has acted in the market in search of athletes who do not require high investment from the club. Has signed players on loan or who are free after terminations or non-renewals. What can change, maybe in this next window.

Ronaldo was asked by a fan about his relationship with Pedro Lourenço, businessman and master sponsor of the club, who has financially helped Cruzeiro in recent years. In the reply, he reported a promise from Pedrinho:

– Relationship is great. He was very important before my arrival, he made some contributions, loans. He is passionate about Cruzeiro and is always willing.

“Last time I met him, he promised me a player to stop the airport. That’s his idea, let’s see if we can get that player soon.”

It is worth remembering that Ronaldo’s project at Cruzeiro, from the beginning, prioritizes the assembly, yes, of a good team, but also valuing the cut of expenses. At the moment, after several months, the club is able to pay the bills on time again.

Last week, Pedro Martins, director of football from Cruzeiro, revealed that the cuts established by the new management have already generated annual savings of R$ 55 million. Despite this, he assured that he will continue without high investments, including in hiring.