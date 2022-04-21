Rose Leslie is the Time Traveller’s Wife in the trailer for the HBO Max series

THE HBO Max released a new trailer for the series The Time Traveler’s Wife (The Time Traveler’s Wife) starring Rose Leslie and Theo James. The platform also confirmed that the attraction will arrive in May.

The attraction stars the actors Rose Leslie (game of Thrones), Theo James (Divergent), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst) and Natasha Lopez (Runner Runner).

There will be 6 episodes for season 1 directed by David Nutter who also serves as an executive producer.

The drama will be based on the story told in the author’s novel where we follow the life of Clare and Henry, a couple with a little problem… time travel!

The book was already adapted for cinema in 2009 with the title of I will love you forever with the actors Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the main roles.

The synopsis of the book tells a little about what to expect from the series “When the two meet Henry is 28 and Clare is 20. He is a modern librarian; she, a beautiful art student. The two fall in love, get married and start to pursue the goals common to most couples: children, good friends, a fulfilling job.

But your marriage can never be normal. Henry suffers from a rare genetic disorder and from time to time his biological clock shifts forward or backward and he is then able to travel through time, taken to emotionally important moments in his life both in the past and in the future.

Caused by stressful events, displacements are unpredictable and Henry is unable to control them. With each trip, he has a different age and needs to readapt once again to his own life.

And Clare, for whom time passes normally, has to learn to live with Henry’s absence and the unusual nature of their relationship.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife arrives on May 15th.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related