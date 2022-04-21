Russia vs Ukraine: the desperate appeal of the commander of the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol | Ukraine and Russia

A Ukrainian navy commander in the besieged Russian city of Mariupol released a video message on Wednesday saying his men only had a few hours to live.

Major Serhiy Volyna is in the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city and sent the video to the BBC and other media.

Volyna said his troops would not surrender, but called for international help for the 500 wounded soldiers and the hundreds of women and children he said were sheltering with them in a steel industry – the 10 km² Azovstal iron and steel factory. of extension.

“This is our last message to the world. It could be our final message. We may only have a few more days or hours to live,” said Major Volyna.

“We make a request for help to the world’s leaders,” he added. “We ask that they organize an extraction and take us to another country.”

“Enemy units outnumber us ten to one, they have air dominance, artillery, ground troops and tanks,” reiterated Volyna, who is commander of the 36th Marine Brigade.

He did not say how many Ukrainian soldiers remain at the factory, but said they have a “good fighting spirit”.

However, he said, the situation of the injured is “very serious”. “They’re in the basement, they’re rotting there,” the major said.

While the commander stressed that his men would not surrender, last week Russia said 1,026 soldiers from that unit, including 162 officers, had surrendered.

There is another combat unit located inside the steel mill. It’s the Azov Brigade, named after the Sea of ​​Azov – which connects Mariupol to the rest of the Black Sea.

The Azovs are a militia linked to far-right nationalists, who later joined the Ukrainian National Guard. They are estimated to have around 900 soldiers.

The marine unit joined Azov in Mariupol last week. It is unclear how many joint Ukrainian troops remain at the factory.

On Tuesday, the Azovs posted a message on Telegram: “We will fight, we will use all the cartridges we have left, but we ask the motherland to save the civilians, save the wounded and remove the corpses.”

And the humanitarian corridors?

Mariupol has been Russia’s strategic objective since its forces invaded Ukraine in February.

The Russian Defense Ministry gave Ukrainian forces entrenched at the Azovstal factory another ultimatum to lay down their arms and surrender on Wednesday morning, but the deadline passed without any sign of surrender.

Not a single Ukrainian soldier accepted the offer that had already been made on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

However, Ukraine appears to have reached a preliminary agreement with Russia to evacuate civilians, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced.

Vereshchuk said this would involve opening a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly. Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko previously announced that evacuation corridors between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia would be opened.

Boychenko reported on social media that residents could board buses on Taganrogskaya Street that would also make stops at the Azovstal factory.

“During these terribly long and difficult days, they survived in inhumane conditions,” Boychenko said. “There was an information vacuum, they had no access to any information.”

However, agreements to open humanitarian corridors have been difficult to implement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “the situation in Mariupol remains as serious as possible”.

Last week, Zelensky told the BBC that he believes up to 20,000 people were killed in the Russian bombing of the city and that an unknown number of civilians were taken to Russian territory.