Sam Raimi talks about taking over the direction of ‘Multiverse of Madness’ after the departure of Scott Derrickson ~ Marvel Universe 616

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi spoke with AMC Theaters about preparing for his first film in the MCU. Even being one of the pioneers of Marvel in cinemas, working in the shared universe requires another type of preparation and updating. Speaking more broadly about the challenges of making a film like this, Raimi details what it takes to be there up to date to be part of this team.

The director began by discussing his familiarity with the Good Doctor from what he read in the comics:

“He was like a second or third tier character for Marvel. Obviously, big popular names of his were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Captain America, Thor. And because none of these other movies were being made, I never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. It just seemed far from possible.”



He then confessed his limited knowledge of the MCU until he accepted directing the film:





“I haven’t seen all the movies, all the Marvel movies because after doing three Spider-Man movies, I had a little overdose of superheroes and had to get away from them a little bit; but I saw IRON MAN. I was impressed with the characters and the great direction. And then I saw the first AVENGERS movie and thought they really are finally bringing the great visions of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko to the screen.”



He then went on to talk about how he found out about the vacancy:

“I heard that Marvel was in trouble and they, their director Scott Derrickson, due to creative differences and they would have to shoot immediately and the script needed to be reworked. And that’s the kind of work I like, with challenges. I thought it would be really interesting. So I wondered how making movies this size has changed since I last embarked on one in 2013.”



On what it was like to prepare to adapt the script, he said:





“A great job for everyone is to describe the impossible, because it really demands of you as an artist. How could it be, something I’ve never seen before, heard before, touched before? How can I describe it to the middle of the movie? At the same time, I had to become aware of the history of the Avengers and where the entire Marvel universe was, where Wong’s character was and what the state of the universe was after Thanos.”



To accomplish this, Raimi had to absorb all sorts of knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its characters, and major events so that he could make the next logical chapter in the ever-expanding franchise. But as is the case with the other challenges, this was also something Raimi really enjoyed.

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez. The release date is May 6, 2022.

Gravedigger



