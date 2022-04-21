Sandra Bullock avoids seeing hot scenes from Channing Tatum. Understand!

Sandra Bullock joked in a new interview about his friendship with Channing Tatum. The actress commented that now she wouldn’t be able to watch the actor’s movie, “Magic Mike“, where he takes off his clothes, because she wouldn’t feel ‘comfortable’ watching the scene, after they became friends thanks to their daughters studying together in the same room at school.

Bullock stars with Channing in his new movie, “The Lost City” and admitted he enjoyed watching his friend in both stripper movies, but it’s going to be hard to watch again.

In conversation on the show “Lorraine” the actress was asked if she was a fan of Channing in Magic Mike:

“You know, I loved it. I really loved it! But now that I know him, I don’t know if I’ll feel comfortable watching it again. It’s going to be weird, because he was someone else when I watched the movies, and now that I know him personally, it’s going to be weird watching him do that!” he laughs.

Channing suggested that Sandra watch the live show of “Magic Mike” playing in Las Vegas, but the actress admitted that she wouldn’t be able to attend if he was there: “I want to go to the show, but you can’t dance in it”, he joked.

“I’m not going to dance at the show. I’ll sit next to you”, assured the actor between laughs.

SHAME

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds They have been friends for many years, having a very close and intimate relationship. But even so, the actress revealed that she was very embarrassed when recording a scene in which she and Ryan are naked during the movie “The Proposal”.

Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We are from a long, long time ago. We had to do the scene naked that day and Anne Fletcher – our director who is just amazing, she’s great – had a closed set, which means no one was allowed to be there, just the hair and makeup guys coming in to hide (whatever it took),” the actress said in a statement. podcast interview About Last Night with Adam Ray.

She assured that she did not look at the low countries of her friend and professional colleague. “Ryan and I had these skin-colored things stuck to our private parts, my hair was strategically over my nipples and little Ryan – not small at all! -, well there was something there, and I don’t know why I didn’t see it, I didn’t look!”, justified Sandra.

According to her, everything was pinned down and set up in such a way that they “couldn’t really move” between takes of recordings. Ryan was lying on his back with his knees up, and I was on the floor, just resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don’t want to look, do you,” she recalled during the interview. “Then I hear Anne Fletcher in the darkness say, ‘Ryan, we can see your balls!’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God!’ because you want to look down, but I’m like, ‘Don’t look down, don’t look down,’” she recalled.

And finally, Sandra reinforced that she didn’t peek into Ryan’s private parts. since “it was none of her business”. “But in friendship, you just didn’t care; it was none of my business to look. And Ryan was so nice. undisturbed. He is absolutely unflappable,” she concluded.

