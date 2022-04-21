Sandra Bullock in the rhythm of adventure in ‘Lost City’

A few weeks ago, actress Sandra Bullock announced that she would take a break from her career to spend more time with her children; however, the Oscar winner for best actress for her performance in “A Possible Dream” (2009) can still be seen in two films before her sabbatical: in David Leitch’s “Bullet Train”, which opens in July, and in the action comedy “Lost City,” which hits theaters this Thursday.

Directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, the feature has been considered a new version of “All for an Emerald” (1984), directed by Robert Zemeckis and which had Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as protagonists – at the time, the film was trying to embark in the hit series “Indiana Jones”. Therefore, the public can expect a good dose of action, humor and that typical romantic comedy air of the 90s, in which two very different people end up finding the famous common denominator.

In the case of “The Lost City”, we have Sandra Bullock playing the reclusive writer Loretta Sage, famous for her novels starring the handsome and seductive Dash McMahon, an expert in venturing to exotic places while discovering lost treasures. Despite not enjoying the spotlight, she is convinced by her agent, Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), to go on a publicity tour alongside the model who illustrates the covers of her books, the handsome and seductive Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), who does not value intelligence but is secretly in love with the girl. However, to the boy’s misfortune, the relationship between the two is not the best because he ends up attracting the spotlight with his healed body.

And the tour could go on like this if the plot didn’t have a deliciously absurd plot twist: Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric and spoiled billionaire, believes he has discovered the location where the “Crown of Fire” is hidden, a treasure of value. invaluable. As Loretta is known for carrying out archaeological research to write her stories, he kidnaps the novelist as he believes she can use her knowledge to find the “Lost City” that the artifact is in.

What he didn’t count on is that Caprison saw his crush being kidnapped and decided it was time to show that he is more than a buff and seductive body, and that he can be as bold and heroic as the protagonist of Loretta’s books. So he goes after Fairfax to rescue the writer, in a mission that will have the participation of the equally handsome and seductive Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt).