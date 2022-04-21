Sandy and Lucas Lima test positive for Covid

Sandy and her husband, Lucas Lima, tested positive for Covid. The singer shared a print of her test against the disease on Instagram and also explained that she had to cancel important work commitments.

“Yeah, guys, my turn has also come, but I’m fine, with few symptoms and taking great care of myself. Don’t worry about me, okay?”, reassured Sandy, who was at Disney, in Orlando (USA), last week.

“I have three doses of the vaccine and my body is reacting fast. Unfortunately, I had to cancel a work commitment, which made me very sad, but soon, I’m finished”, celebrated the singer.

On his social networks, Lucas Lima also took advantage of the space to calm his fans. “Friends, I was trying to be the last to catch it and I hoped that Átila would come home at the end of the pandemic to give me a trophy. We are fine, resting, with three doses and very mild symptoms. I will give updates”, he said.

