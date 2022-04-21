Health

Sandy and Lucas Lima test positive for Covid

Sandy and her husband, Lucas Lima, tested positive for Covid. The singer shared a print of her test against the disease on Instagram and also explained that she had to cancel important work commitments.

“Yeah, guys, my turn has also come, but I’m fine, with few symptoms and taking great care of myself. Don’t worry about me, okay?”, reassured Sandy, who was at Disney, in Orlando (USA), last week.

Sandy and her husband Lucas Lima

Sandy and Lucas Lima, her husband, tested positive for Covid

positive test for covidSandy-positive-Covid

The singer shared her test on social media…Reproduction / Instagram

positive test for covidLucas-Lima-positive-Covid

just like Lucas LimaReproduction / Instagram

Sandy-Lucas-Lima-Disney

The couple returned from Disney in Orlando (USA) last week

Man and woman smiling with their heads together

Lucas Lima and Sandy have been married for almost 13 years

0

“I have three doses of the vaccine and my body is reacting fast. Unfortunately, I had to cancel a work commitment, which made me very sad, but soon, I’m finished”, celebrated the singer.

On his social networks, Lucas Lima also took advantage of the space to calm his fans. “Friends, I was trying to be the last to catch it and I hoped that Átila would come home at the end of the pandemic to give me a trophy. We are fine, resting, with three doses and very mild symptoms. I will give updates”, he said.

