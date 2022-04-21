Sandy says he tested positive for Covid: ‘My time has also come

Sandy revealed on his social media that he tested positive for Covid-19. The singer shared the test result on Instagram this Thursday (21).















“Yeah, guys… My time has also come, but I’m fine, with few symptoms and taking great care of myself. Don’t worry about me, okay?”, wrote the singer, who spent the last week in Orlando, United States, where she visited theme parks at the Disney World complex.

The singer also said that the test result made her unable to fulfill a professional commitment. “I have three doses of the vaccine and my body is reacting fast. Unfortunately, I had to cancel a work appointment, which made me very sad, but pretty soon, I’m zero,” she posted.

The musician Lucas Lima, Sandy’s husband, also tested positive for the disease. “Friends, I was trying to be the last to catch it and I hoped that Átila would come home at the end of the pandemic to give me a trophy. We are fine, resting, with three doses and very mild symptoms. I will give updates”, he said.