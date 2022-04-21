Santos performances: João Paulo works miracles, but alone, he does not avoid defeat for Coritiba | saints
John Paul: the goalkeeper did many miracles in the first half to try to avoid the goal of Coritiba. As it may even be a miracle worker, but it is not a saint, João Paulo was unable to keep zero on the scoreboard after several dangerous arrivals by Coxa in the Santos area. Even so, he was not to blame for the defeat – on the contrary, he prevented it from getting bigger. Note: 9.
Angelo: the boy was the one who created the most danger shots, especially in the first half. On the right, he gave work to the defense of Coritiba and always attracted at least two markers to his tail. He made some bad decisions that could have ended better. Note: 6.
Ricardo Goulart: back in the starting lineup, shirt 10 played as a striker alongside Bryan Ângulo. Despite having shown quality with the ball when he received it close to the area, he could not be participative defensively and was practically null in the recomposition. Note: 4.5
+ See how was Coritiba vs Santos
João Paulo makes a save in Coritiba x Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos
View all player ratings saints:
- john paul [GOL]: 9
- madson [LAD]: 5
- Maicon [ZAG]: 5.5
- Eduardo Bauermann [ZAG]: 5
- Lucas Pires [LAE]: 5
- William Maranhão [VOL]: 5.5
- (Vinicius Zanocelo [VOL]: 6)
- Sandry [VOL]: 4.5
- (Rodrigo Fernandez [VOL]: 6)
- angelo [ATA]: 6
- (Marcos Leonardo [ATA]: 5.5)
- Ricardo Goulart [ATA]: 4.5
- (Leo Baptistao [ATA]: 5.5)
- Angle [ATA]: 5
- (Lucas Braga [ATA]: 6)
- Jhojan Julio [ATA]: 5
The ge Santos podcast is available on the following platforms:
- 🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!
- 🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!
- ▶️ Hit play!
+ Click here and learn all about Santos