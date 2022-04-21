Sasha makes three, Galo thrashes Brasiliense and forwards a spot in the Copa do Brasil

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Sasha smile: striker scored his first hat-trick of his career and commanded a rout Mineiro set up a whole structure for a musical show next Saturday. But, on Wednesday night, Eduardo Sasha took advantage of the stage to shine. With three goals in the first half, the striker commanded the rout of Atltico over Brasiliense, 3-0, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

Next Saturday, country singer Gusttavo Lima will perform in Mineiro. Because of that, Mineiro only released the sale of 28 thousand tickets this night, as the structure for the event is being set up. There were just over 20,000 people to the stadium.

With the victory, Atltico leaves the classification for the next phase of the national competition. The Galo can even lose by two goals in the return game that advances in the tournament. The next match against Brasiliense is scheduled for the 22nd of May.

Atltico turns its focus to the Brazilian Championship. Galo enters the field on Saturday, at 9 pm, against Coritiba, in Independência, for the third round of the competition. Current champion, Alvinegro has 100% success and has not yet conceded a goal in the tournament.

The game

Turco Mohamed did not have Hulk on Wednesday night at Mineiro. The player returned from Miami, in the United States, where he attended the birth of his daughter Zaya, but ended up spared. In addition to him, other holders rested: Mariano, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva, Jair and Nathan Silva. Players like Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver, Calebe, Sasha, Vargas and Savarino won the chance to start the duel.

And he didn’t even have time to evaluate the team’s new formation. After 3′, Calebe, falling more on the left side, threw to Arana in the back of the defense. The side received and crossed low. Sasha played with the defense and the goalkeeper and the ball died in the back of the net: 1 to 0.

Atltico wanted to quickly define the qualifiers. With a lot of offensive strength, he went up and soon scored for the second time. At 8′, after a short corner, Savarino dominated and crossed at the second post. Sasha appeared free in the back of the defense and played headfirst into the back of the goal.: 2 to 0.

Brasiliense could not exchange passes and soon lost possession. Galo, with a lot of ball possession and offensive strength, created several opportunities. Caleb, Zaracho, Vargas and Savarino had chances. But who was really inspired was Sasha.

After Savarino’s play, Vargas received in the area, slipped and finished on top of the goalkeeper. On the rebound, Sasha, free, submitted for the nets: 3 to 0.

Atltico closed the first half with almost 80% possession of the ball, 12-0 in shots, and 454 passes exchanged against 103. Absolute dominance.

For the final stage, both teams moved. At Galo, Turco Mohamed spared Zaracho and Allan, promoting the entries of Otvio and Castilho.

The second half was warm. Brasiliense closed, while Galo exchanged passes in the offensive sector, but without bothering so much. At the best chance, Guga went in the back and crossed for Savrino to finish on the first try and hit the post.

Brasiliense had their best chance in a free-kick from Bernardo, which scared Everson. Galo had another great opportunity with Fbio Gomes, who replaced Sasha. He received it from Savarino and, free, kicked over goalkeeper Edmar Sucuri. The game was lukewarm until the end. Galo exchanged passes, created some opportunities without forcing the plays too much, but could not increase the score. In the end, 3 to 0 and a great victory in the Brazilian Cup debut. ATLICO 3 X 0 BRASILIENSE

athletic

Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver and Arana (Rubens, 24/2°T); Allan (Otvio, at half-time), Zaracho (Castilho, at half-time) and Caleb (Svio, 29/2°T); Savarino, Vargas and Eduardo Sasha (Fbio Gomes, 2/18)

technician: Antonio Mohamed

Brazilian

Edmar Sucuri; Andrezinho, Badhuga, Gustavo and Erick Daltro; Aldo, Railon (Radams, at half-time) and Zotti (Bernardo, 2/17); Tobinha (Alosio, 2/36), Luquinhas (Daniel Alagoano, at half-time) and Marco (Keynan, 2/46)

technician: Celso Teixeira

goals: Eduardo Sasha (3/1°T, 8/1°T and 39/1°T)

Yellow cards: Allan (38/1°T); Andrezinho (38/1°T); Mark (19/2°T); Castilho (37/2°T)

Reason: First round of the third round of the Copa do Brasil

Date and time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 7:00 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG) Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG) public: 20,062 Income: BRL 507,455.40

referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)